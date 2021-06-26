For Subscribers
Brexit, five years on
The results from the referendum of June 23, 2016 continue to ripple on but with the Covid-19 pandemic, a true assessment of its impact may not be possible
This week marks the fifth anniversary since the people of Britain shocked the world - and especially their own leaders - by voting to leave the European Union.
Half a decade later, what is the balance sheet? Almost all the predictions about the consequences of Britain's exit from the EU have been proven wrong. The real outcome was neither a net gain for Britain nor for the EU, but a loss for both sides.