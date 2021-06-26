Brexit, five years on

The results from the referendum of June 23, 2016 continue to ripple on but with the Covid-19 pandemic, a true assessment of its impact may not be possible

Global Affairs Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This week marks the fifth anniversary since the people of Britain shocked the world - and especially their own leaders - by voting to leave the European Union.

Half a decade later, what is the balance sheet? Almost all the predictions about the consequences of Britain's exit from the EU have been proven wrong. The real outcome was neither a net gain for Britain nor for the EU, but a loss for both sides.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 26, 2021, with the headline 'Brexit, five years on'. Subscribe
Topics: 