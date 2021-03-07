Breath of fresh air in a pandemic-weary city

NEW DELHI - Mrs Megha Nayyar chanced upon the Sunder Nursery last October, as she cast about online for a place to take her family, who had been cooped up for months at home, on an outing.

Though the 36ha park was on Time magazine's list of 100 places to visit in 2018, it remained one of New Delhi's best-kept secrets until many, like Mrs Nayyar, discovered it during the pandemic.