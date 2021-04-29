Breaking point: How Zuckerberg and Cook became foes

SAN FRANCISCO • At a confab for tech and media moguls in Sun Valley, Idaho, in July 2019, Mr Tim Cook of Apple and Mr Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook sat down to repair their fraying relationship.

For years, the chief executive officers had met annually at the conference, which was held by investment bank Allen & Co, to catch up. But this time, Facebook was grappling with a data privacy scandal. Mr Zuckerberg had been blasted by lawmakers, regulators and executives - including Mr Cook - for letting the information of more than 50 million Facebook users be harvested by a voter-profiling firm, Cambridge Analytica, without their consent.