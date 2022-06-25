Bon Odori - a dance-off between revivalism and multiculturalism in Malaysia

Earlier this month, a kerfuffle emerged over whether Malaysian Muslims should attend Bon Odori, a Japanese summer dance festival in July, which has been held annually in mainly Penang and Selangor for over 30 years.

On June 6, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad, who is also vice-president of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), advised Muslims against participating in the festival, as the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) found that it contained elements of other religions and could therefore affect Islamic beliefs.