BNPL platforms: Seductive, but treat them with caution

The perfume cost $300. But if I used the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) app, the promoter said, it could be mine for $100 a month, split across three months. No interest. No hidden cost.

Waiting in line at the cashier's counter at a cosmetics outlet last weekend, I was sorely tempted to take up the offer, but ultimately decided to forgo it, unwilling to get caught up in another BNPL payment cycle just yet.

As the promoter left to approach another unwary customer, a woman behind me tapped me on my shoulder.

"You should try it; it helped me," she said. She told me she had been using the same app to buy fragrances and leather goods for her family in the Philippines the previous week. After chatting for a minute, I found out she was a foreign domestic worker who had lived in Singapore for over five years, and had not seen her family since the pandemic started. This was the least she could do to spark some joy among them in her absence.

"I used to come to Orchard to glance around but now I can actually shop," she added, referring to the shopping belt.

The incident reminded me about how BNPL applications like Atome, Hoolah and Grab's PayLater are converting strangers to patrons by aggressively marketing their apps in the prime shopping district amid the pandemic.

At a time when consumers are seeing their monthly purchasing power shrink due to the pandemic's impact on income and retailers trying to shift to online sales and promotions to woo a diverse group of customers, the app is a welcome mode of payment for many.

In February last year, a paper by the Department of Statistics found that median monthly household income fell by 2.5 per cent, from $9,425 in 2019 to $9,189 in 2020, reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the circuit breaker, in particular, retail outlets in Singapore suffered a blow, as about 60 per cent of consumer spending in Singapore was affected by lockdowns and social distancing measures to tackle the outbreak. Among the sectors affected were transport, clothing and footwear, as well as recreation and culture, according to a twice-yearly review by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

As more consumers step out to shop in the coming months, retailers will have to innovate to attract returning and new customers to the fold. BNPL schemes seem one way to go.

As a BBC article last month noted, BNPL is a form of short-term financing that lets consumers spread the cost of their purchases across a few weeks or months, often without interest.

BNPL companies bear the cost of the product when shoppers select the option at checkout, and shoppers then repay them in instalments. The companies make money by taking a cut from the retailer who is promised a boost in sales by offering the payment method to customers.

Judging by the hike in the number of brands jumping on the BNPL bandwagon, it appears to be working. On that particular shopping trip, I noticed a diverse group of shoppers - from off-duty nurses and security officers to maids and migrant workers - trying on shoes and earmarking cosmetic products.

BNPL platforms are particularly useful for those who would have higher barriers to procuring a credit card with a decent spending limit for their use because of their salary or spending patterns.

A study by market research firm Milieu Insight in June last year found that millennials in Singapore aged 25 to 34 were the most likely to have used a BNPL app. The research also found that 48 per cent of BNPL basket sizes are, on average, $100 or less.

In an interview with financial website The Paypers in September, Atome's chief executive David Chen said the brand partners with over 5,000 leading online and offline retailers such as Agoda, Sephora, Zalora, Zara, Aldo, Furla and Marks & Spencer in the region. It also has over 20 million registered customers and disbursed US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) over 15 million transactions, Dr Chen said.

With BNPL platforms offering more freedom and flexibility to young shoppers, their obvious risks cannot be ignored. Critics of BNPL say lower-wage consumers are spending more than they can afford on products through the payment method. As a September article in the Guardian noted, the BNPL sector is now a gold rush, expected to become a £40 billion (S$73 billion) a year business by 2026 in the United Kingdom alone.

Firms like Goldman Sachs, which reportedly spent US$2.24 billion to acquire GreenSky, a BNPL fintech, are jostling for a piece of the pie.

Without regulation, there is no way to check how many BNPL platforms a consumer is tapping and making purchases with, as well as checking for fraudulent cases or those at risk of defaulting on their loans. This can lead to unsavoury consequences for lenders and consumers alike. Monetary authorities are stepping up to regulate BNPL platforms, and it remains to be seen how these regulations will affect their operations and consumers.

In response to a parliamentary question on measures to regulate BNPL platforms in May this year, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the Monetary Authority of Singapore and other agencies were examining if some form of regulation is necessary for BNPL platforms.

He also noted that BNPL schemes were often used for small-value purchases and late fees apply instead of interest, with fees typically capped instead of accruing continuously until the outstanding amount is paid.

Since government regulation may take some time to come, it falls on individual customers to map out their spending patterns and ensure they do not take on more monthly instalments than they are capable of paying back.

But this is true of traditional credit cards too, as well as instalment plans offered by retailers like furnishing or electronic product stores.

Perhaps the best way to deal with BNPL platforms is to see them as a useful option to be used only for selective transactions, and be familiarised with credit payments.

In an October article by CNBC, senior analyst Ted Rossman described BNPL as a "stepping stone" to be used selectively so consumers can get used to credit payments, but eventually move on to credit cards so they do not lose out on benefits that BNPL does not offer, like credit card points or building their credit score.

This aligns with my own experience using a BNPL platform. A few years into my first job now, I've been averse to getting a credit card or making credit payments because of inexperience with interest payments and budgeting credit into my monthly expenses. Using BNPL has helped me gain confidence in paying small instalments responsibly while enabling me to purchase and enjoy a product sooner than if I had to save up for it.

Reasonable regulations will be needed to steer these platforms along the right course but, until then, festive season gifts may be a bit more affordable for some.