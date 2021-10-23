Blind spots in America's 'tech war' with China

The release of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou last month and talk of an impending summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, while welcomed, should not be interpreted as a reset of US-Sino relations. If anything, the competitive dimension to this relationship continues to grow.

In the words of Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell at the National Security Council, the period of US engagement with China "has come to an end" and competition will now be the "dominant paradigm". Mr Biden painted an even more vivid picture, portraying competition with China as an effort to "win the 21st century".