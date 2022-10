WASHINGTON - The successful development of two mRNA vaccines against Covid-19, at the lightning-fast speed of barely a year, was hailed by analysts as a triumph for America’s biotechnology industry, and a sign that the superpower continued to lead the world in the sector.

In contrast, China’s Sinovac jabs, which use more traditional vaccine technology, have been shown to be less effective in preventing severe illness and require more doses for a similar level of protection.