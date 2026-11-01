Straitstimes.com header logo

Binance says everything is OK. It really isn’t

The US$6.3 billion crypto heist is a reminder that blockchain finance has multiple points of vulnerability.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Suspected compromise of a Binance software engineer’s laptop is hardly assuring given the magnitude of the heist, says the writer.

Suspected compromise of a Binance software engineer’s laptop is hardly assuring given the magnitude of the heist, says the writer.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lionel Laurent

The digital-asset industry has just suffered the biggest heist in its brief history with the US$6.3 billion hacking of Binance, the No. 1 crypto platform. Yet the messaging from the top is that things are going to be A-OK.

The company has promised to cover all losses and it says customer funds are safe. The traceability of blockchain transactions has allowed some intermediaries to freeze billions in assets linked to the incident, and Binance says it’s started to recover stolen sums. The market reaction has been relatively contained so far. The price of Bitcoin is down about 2%.

See more on

Cryptocurrencies

Crime

Blockchain

Hacking

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.