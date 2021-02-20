Big Tech versus journalism

In trying to force a new economic settlement between the news industry and Big Tech, did the Australian government just save journalism - or break it?

Facebook and Google on Wednesday posted drastically different responses to a proposed new Australian law designed to channel some of their vast profits into the pockets of news publishers. These sent reverberations through the global news business and threw down a challenge to politicians around the world, some of whom view the Australian experiment as a model for how to reset the economics of online news inside their own borders.