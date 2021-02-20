Big Tech versus journalism

Australia fight challenges politicians elsewhere on how to reset the economics of online news

Richard Waters, Hannah Murphy and Alex Barker
The Australia block was also a stark reminder of Facebook's willingness to take unilateral action that can have profound effects on political discourse.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    56 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - In trying to force a new economic settlement between the news industry and Big Tech, did the Australian government just save journalism - or break it?

Facebook and Google on Wednesday posted drastically different responses to a proposed new Australian law designed to channel some of their vast profits into the pockets of news publishers. These sent reverberations through the global news business and threw down a challenge to politicians around the world, some of whom view the Australian experiment as a model for how to reset the economics of online news inside their own borders.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 