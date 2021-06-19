The View From Asia

Big promises - but it's a return to bloc politics

Asia News Network writers discuss the latest gathering of world leaders. Here are excerpts.

A G-7 logo is seen near the Carbis Bay hotel resort at St Ives, Cornwall, southwest Britain, on May 24, 2021.
A G-7 logo is seen near the Carbis Bay hotel resort at St Ives, Cornwall, southwest Britain, on May 24, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    50 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Editorial

Dawn, Pakistan

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 