Biden's 'lattice' Asia policy not meshing

In the words of US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in its foreign policy the United States is building a "latticework" of alliances and partnerships - a more flexible and ad hoc approach to international architecture.

This focus on working with friends and allies signals a rejection of former president Donald Trump's unilateralist and confrontational approach, and a will to build flexible coalitions of like-minded countries to support the priorities of the US, especially when it comes to dealing with China.