For Subscribers
By Invitation
Biden's hard choices - contain China or rebuild America?
Despite what the White House says, it is difficult to resolve the tensions between US domestic and foreign policy goals
Mr Joe Biden has been a bit of a surprise since he moved into the White House. His low-energy election campaigning last year - and the fact that at 78 he is the oldest person ever to become president - suggested that he would take things easy in the Oval Office. But that is not how things have turned out.
In his first six months, Mr Biden has laid out an agenda more ambitious and demanding than any of his predecessors for many decades.