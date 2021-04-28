For Subscribers
Biden's foreign policy - the changes and the constraints
At the 100th day mark, it's clear his administration has adopted a more collaborative approach to allies and partners, but the corollary is that the US expects more of them too
What can we conclude about US President Joe Biden's foreign policy as he marks his first 100 days in office this week? To state my conclusion upfront: Like all recent presidents, structural factors will constrain the extent to which he can change policies.
Like his two immediate predecessors, Mr Biden's primary priorities are domestic. The immediate imperatives are the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.