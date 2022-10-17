Power Play

Biden's 'do it all' national security strategy

While the United States is still the world’s preeminent superpower, there are limits to its abilities.

Charissa Yong
US Correspondent
What's questionable is how the US will cooperate with China while competing with it at the same time. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration's National Security Strategy (NSS) released on Oct 12 contained a sweeping vision of American global leadership, expressing a resolve to outmanoeuvre geopolitical rivals - chief among them China - tackle shared challenges, and determine the direction of the world.

While such a document read in capitals around the world will naturally contain lofty goals and emphasise American strengths, it has also been criticised for being too ambitious and for not addressing American limitations.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top