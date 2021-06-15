Global Affairs

Biden's Cold War II

While America's relations with China are in many ways different from the Cold War rivalry with the Soviet Union, echoes of that era are to be found in the message from the US President during his Europe tour - the West must rally to defend itself in the face of a global ideological challenge from China

Global Affairs Correspondent
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
United States President Joe Biden's whirlwind tour of Europe - his first foreign outing since he took office - was ostensibly designed to repair relations with some of America's closest allies.

But the key underlying message of his trip - and one otherwise barely mentioned in all the communiques issued at the end of the various summits - was to rally Europe to the confrontation that the US President is convinced now lies ahead: the battle between Western-style political systems and China.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 15, 2021, with the headline 'Biden's Cold War II'.
