Biden's Asian pivot - will it work?

To defend its primacy in the region, the US should look more to using soft-power strategies. It should not be reduced to simply containing China's rise and military power.

Michael Vatikiotis For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A month after assuming power, the Biden administration has signalled the most important geographical shift in US foreign policy since the 1970s.

Back in 1975, the United States retreated from Asia after its humiliating military defeat in Vietnam. The next four decades were spent trying to bring peace to the Middle East, and then, pouring trillions of dollars and thousands of lives into a largely fruitless effort to subdue violent religious and nationalist responses to their failed peace efforts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 25, 2021, with the headline 'Biden's Asian pivot - will it work?'. Subscribe
Topics: 