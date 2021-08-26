Biden's America is confused - and so is the world
Many allied nations prefer the Democratic President to Trump but crave clarity about Washington’s world role.
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - No, the Western alliance is not about to break up. And America is not about to drift off into some isolationist reverie. Afghanistan is too peripheral to trigger such a dramatic shift. But the chaotic nature of America's withdrawal, and the slight felt by most of its allies, have put an abrupt end to President Joe Biden's international honeymoon.
It has also left the world - and much of Washington - in confusion. What does Mr Biden mean by "America is back"? To which America is he referring?