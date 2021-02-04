Biden's 3-in-1 appeal for unity

The term is a tactical effort to pre-emptively disarm GOP leaders, rein in the Democratic Left and establish a benign basis from which to recast the optic of US foreign policy initiatives

The Straits Times
President Joe Biden addressing the nation during a Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial following the presidential inauguration in Washington on Jan 20.
President Joe Biden addressing the nation during a Celebrating America event at the Lincoln Memorial following the presidential inauguration in Washington on Jan 20.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Joe Biden used the word "unity" or a form of it 11 times in his Jan 20 inaugural address. His first use repeated the word, slowly, so no one could fail to notice and take heed. The official White House transcript at that point looks like this:

"To overcome these challenges - to restore the soul and to secure the future of America - requires more than words.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 04, 2021, with the headline 'Biden's 3-in-1 appeal for unity'. Subscribe
Topics: 