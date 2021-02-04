For Subscribers
Biden's 3-in-1 appeal for unity
The term is a tactical effort to pre-emptively disarm GOP leaders, rein in the Democratic Left and establish a benign basis from which to recast the optic of US foreign policy initiatives
Joe Biden used the word "unity" or a form of it 11 times in his Jan 20 inaugural address. His first use repeated the word, slowly, so no one could fail to notice and take heed. The official White House transcript at that point looks like this:
"To overcome these challenges - to restore the soul and to secure the future of America - requires more than words.