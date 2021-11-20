For Subscribers
The View From Asia
Biden-Xi summit and unresolved tensions over Taiwan
Asia News Network writers mull over the rift in US-China relations due to Taiwan. Here are excerpts.
United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended their 3½-hour virtual meeting on Monday evening (Washington time) with hardly any concrete result because from the very beginning the encounter was designed more as a way to keep "all communications lines open" at the highest level.
The lack of progress at the summit means rivalry and competition between Washington and Beijing will continue to escalate and other countries will have to adjust themselves to the uncertainty.
