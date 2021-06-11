For Subscribers
Biden-Putin summit: What not to expect
Despite European concerns about Russia, China remains in the US spotlight
Four years ago, America's allies in Europe felt they had to go it alone in managing a Russia that had turned more and more into an adversary. Under President Donald Trump, the United States either ignored or only reluctantly took note of Moscow's increasingly hostile actions.
With Mr Joe Biden as President, Europeans are hoping for a change. And what better opportunity to showcase this difference than the upcoming summit between Mr Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.