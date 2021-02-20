For Subscribers
By Invitation
Biden faces uphill task rallying allies to US flag against China
Are Biden and team making the same mistake in underestimating their rival?
When Mr Barack Obama handed Mr Donald Trump the keys to the White House in January 2017, he warned his successor that his biggest foreign policy challenge would be North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. Now, four years later, North Korea has more nuclear weapons and missiles than ever, but no one thinks it will be the new president's biggest international problem.
Instead, everyone in Washington agrees that President Joe Biden's No. 1 priority must be China.