Global Affairs
Biden and the Afghan aftermath
President Biden may have inherited his predecessors’ problems but he cannot avoid blame for America’s disastrous exit. The debacle has damaged US credibility as a champion of democracy and will complicate future counter-terrorism efforts.
In Afghanistan, there were always only bad options. Yet what's unfolding now seems to be among the worst.
The episode will stain and perhaps fatally compromise the Joe Biden administration, a strange and deeply ironic turn of events for the man who walked into the White House earlier this year boasting the most extensive foreign policy experiences in modern history.