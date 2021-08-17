Global Affairs

Biden and the Afghan aftermath

President Biden may have inherited his predecessors’ problems but he cannot avoid blame for America’s disastrous exit. The debacle has damaged US credibility as a champion of democracy and will complicate future counter-terrorism efforts.

Global Affairs Correspondent
US President Joe Biden getting an update on the situation in Afghanistan. The President cannot escape responsibility for the mess the US' withdrawal has caused in the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
In Afghanistan, there were always only bad options. Yet what's unfolding now seems to be among the worst.

The episode will stain and perhaps fatally compromise the Joe Biden administration, a strange and deeply ironic turn of events for the man who walked into the White House earlier this year boasting the most extensive foreign policy experiences in modern history.

