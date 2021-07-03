The View From Asia

Bidding Apple Daily farewell

Asia News Network writers share their views over the closing of Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily. Here are excerpts.

Apple Daily employees work in the printing room as the last edition of the newspaper is printed in Hong Kong early on June 24, 2021.
Apple Daily employees work in the printing room as the last edition of the newspaper is printed in Hong Kong early on June 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Editorial

The Statesman, India

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 