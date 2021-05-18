For Subscribers
Bias is a big problem, but so is 'noise'
When it comes to mistaken judgments, there is more than one kind of error - and judges, doctors and insurance underwriters are all fallible
The word "bias" commonly appears in conversations about mistaken judgments and unfortunate decisions.
We use it when there is discrimination, for instance against women or in favour of Ivy League graduates. But the meaning of the word is broader: A bias is any predictable error that inclines your judgment in a particular direction. For instance, we speak of bias when forecasts of sales are consistently optimistic or investment decisions overly cautious.
