Beware the gated version of the Singapore Dream

In recent years, we have seen countries with far longer histories of nation-building succumb to the politics of division. Hate is suddenly a more potent motivator than hope in democratic politics.

This global pattern cannot be just coincidental. The best thinkers on this subject suggest we are at a historic inflection point, as significant as, say, the end of the Cold War. They say we are witnessing the end of the free market ideology of neoliberalism.