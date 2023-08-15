Beware of performative policymaking

If anything can be said to be trendy in the world of employment law, it is probably the “right to disconnect”.

France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Luxembourg, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Costa Rica and Thailand have all brought in new rules over the past six years which, broadly speaking, give employees the right to disconnect from work technology out of hours. If it wins the next election, Britain’s Labour party has said it will introduce a right to disconnect too, “learning from countries where it has been introduced successfully”.