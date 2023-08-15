Beware of performative policymaking

There’s a lesson for politicians in the fate of laws introduced around the world establishing a ‘right to disconnect’.

Sarah O'Connor

"Right to disconnect" laws have raised many debates, but for all the furore over it, the laws have had less impact than proponents hoped or critics feared. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If anything can be said to be trendy in the world of employment law, it is probably the “right to disconnect”.

France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Luxembourg, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Costa Rica and Thailand have all brought in new rules over the past six years which, broadly speaking, give employees the right to disconnect from work technology out of hours. If it wins the next election, Britain’s Labour party has said it will introduce a right to disconnect too, “learning from countries where it has been introduced successfully”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top