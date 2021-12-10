Betting on democracy: Biden's big idea for US foreign policy

If you could boil down US President Joe Biden's foreign policy to its essentials, two things would stand out: Competition with China, and the return of American values after the "aberration" of former president Donald Trump. Both are prevalent, although in tension, at Mr Biden's Democracy Summit, which the White House is hosting yesterday and today.

The virtual gathering will feature the heads of 111 governments and exclude China, Russia and most other autocracies. Even in America's long history of proselytising freedom, nothing like this has been tried before.