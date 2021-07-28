Benevolence across races: Very Singaporean?

Racism is normal in multiracial societies like Singapore’s, the writer says, although it spikes from time to time. He adds that even while we fight it, we should also celebrate the spirit of “benevolence across races”.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The ghost of racism has long haunted Singapore. This is not surprising. It's normal in multiracial societies, although it spikes from time to time, as it has recently with the episodes of the Indian woman being kicked by a Chinese man for not wearing her mask, and of Dave Parkash, a Singaporean who is half-Indian and half-Filipino, being harassed for having a half-Thai, half-Chinese-Singaporean partner.

It's right for us to get outraged and make it clear that we as individuals and as a society do not condone these attitudes. Yet, even as we demand this, we should also be aware that there may be another equally vibrant spirit that haunts Singapore.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 