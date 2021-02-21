For Subscribers
Letter From Seoul
Being an 'alien' in South Korea
The world may love K-pop, kimchi and the like, but Koreans can do more to return the love
I am an alien, quite literally, in South Korea. I even have my own "Alien Registration Card".
Only in June last year did the South Korean government decide to drop the word "alien" in newly issued long-term residence cards for foreigners, but it doesn't make me feel any less alone in a largely homogeneous population where people have a tendency to stare if someone speaks a foreign language.