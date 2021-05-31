Beijing's head start over Biden in South-east Asia

China is faring better and doing more than the United States in the contest for influence, even though there is much goodwill for the Biden administration in the region

Hoang Thi Ha For The Straits Times
A vaccination centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, earlier this month. The US lags behind China in vaccine diplomacy towards South-east Asia, says the writer. The share of vaccinated people in Cambodia's population now ranks second in Asean (13.7 per cent
A vaccination centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, earlier this month. The US lags behind China in vaccine diplomacy towards South-east Asia, says the writer. The share of vaccinated people in Cambodia's population now ranks second in Asean (13.7 per cent), thanks to Chinese and Russian supplies, according to online publication Our World in Data. It is followed by Laos (8.5 per cent), which receives mainly Chinese vaccines.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There is a striking similarity in the titles of two prominent books published recently about China and South-east Asia - In The Dragon's Shadow: Southeast Asia In The Chinese Century by Sebastian Strangio and Under Beijing's Shadow: Southeast Asia's China Challenge by Murray Hiebert.

"Shadow" is a metaphor, but also a physical reality of China standing tall at South-east Asia's doorstep. This proximity, together with China's cultural-historical ties and economic gravity, underlies the Chinese vision of a "community of shared destiny" with South-east Asia - a hierarchical regional order in which Beijing sees smaller states' acceptance of its leadership and centrality as a natural way of things.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 31, 2021, with the headline 'Beijing's head start over Biden in South-east Asia'. Subscribe
Topics: 