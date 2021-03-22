For Subscribers
Power Play
Beijing updates 'Made in China 2025' for leaner, meaner times
China identifies seven frontier technologies and shifts focus to research as it gears up for an even more bruising fight with the US.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and their implications for Asia.
Faster, better, cheaper. For years, this has been the maxim that has guided Chinese companies and manufacturers, who draw on foreign technology and ideas, imitate their products, but do it quicker, better and at a fraction of the cost.