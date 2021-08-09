For Subscribers
Power Play
Beijing Olympics 2022: The politics of boycotts
A US boycott of next year's Winter Olympics might wound Beijing's pride, but it won't change China's human rights policies. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
China had planned a grand torch relay for the 2008 Summer Olympics, a coming-out party where it could flex its diplomatic and economic muscles on a global stage.
But the relay, which spanned continents and even featured a climb up Mount Everest, was repeatedly disrupted in San Francisco, London and Paris by activists protesting against Beijing's crackdown in Tibet.