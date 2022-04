Last week, following a tip-off, the German authorities seized US$25 million (S$34 million) in Bitcoin as they shut down Hydra, considered to be the world's largest Dark Web market peddling in narcotics, stolen credit card data, counterfeit currencies and fake passports.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also announced sanctions against Hydra and the crypto exchange Garantex, which operates out of Moscow and St Petersburg.