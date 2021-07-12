For Subscribers
Beds, meds and sheds - how the pandemic is shifting the property deck
Battered retail and office space is making way for student housing, life sciences campuses and warehousing in Europe
The world's biggest commercial property landlord is shuffling its US$378 billion (S$511 billion) real estate deck.
Two moves by Blackstone - the sale of BNY Mellon's London office in St Paul's to Italian insurer Generali for £465 million (S$874 million), and an approach to buy student housing operator GCP Student Living - are a sign of how landlords are repositioning their portfolios as the pandemic accelerates structural trends.