Beds, meds and sheds - how the pandemic is shifting the property deck

Battered retail and office space is making way for student housing, life sciences campuses and warehousing in Europe

George Hammond
Builders working on the largest warehouse in Europe, owned and developed by Tritax Big Box Reit and leased by Amazon.com, under construction in Dartford, the United Kingdom, in August last year. An emerging hot spot for property investors is logistics, where the growing popularity of online shopping has given a big boost to demand for warehouse space.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The world's biggest commercial property landlord is shuffling its US$378 billion (S$511 billion) real estate deck.

Two moves by Blackstone - the sale of BNY Mellon's London office in St Paul's to Italian insurer Generali for £465 million (S$874 million), and an approach to buy student housing operator GCP Student Living - are a sign of how landlords are repositioning their portfolios as the pandemic accelerates structural trends.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2021, with the headline 'Beds, meds and sheds - how the pandemic is shifting the property deck'. Subscribe
