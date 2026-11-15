Become a manager? Workers today would rather chew glass

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The pressure on managers is so relentless that “quiet quitting” has evolved from a Covid-19-era buzzword to a way of life, says the writer.

Peter Drucker did more than anybody to turn management into a profession. He praised managers not just as engines of economic progress but as guardians of the liberal order.

“Management is the alternative to tyranny,” he once said, speaking with the authority of somebody who fled his native Vienna in the 1930s, “and our only guarantee against it.”