Become a manager? Workers today would rather chew glass
Younger workers talk about “conscious unbossing” – rejecting management jobs that are becoming increasingly difficult.
Adrian Wooldridge
Peter Drucker did more than anybody to turn management into a profession. He praised managers not just as engines of economic progress but as guardians of the liberal order.
“Management is the alternative to tyranny,” he once said, speaking with the authority of somebody who fled his native Vienna in the 1930s, “and our only guarantee against it.”