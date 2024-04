When people ask “How’s it going?”, I sometimes have to stop and think. The expected response is either “great” on a good day or “fine thanks” on the others.

But rather than finding the right tone, what makes me pause is working out which “me” is being asked the question. Some elements either at work or at home are probably going very well. Others are more towards the “middle age is a bin fire” or “my dreams have turned to ashes in the mouth” end of the scale.