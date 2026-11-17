The old formula for casting 007 has been turned on its head and Bond will no longer be the franchise that makes stars

British actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next actor to play the character of James Bond.

Amazon has named Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, and fans have split along two main lines. One camp asks how the boy who sparkled in Twilight can play Britain’s coolest killer. The other points out that he has already played Batman well, and a brooding man with gadgets is more than halfway to 007.

Both camps are arguing about his image. The better questions are whether a former heartthrob can ever fully escape the poster on the bedroom wall, and why Amazon picked him.