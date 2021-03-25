For Subscribers
Bangladesh - from near death to a South Asian success story
That it is ahead of its neighbours in growth rates and other indicators shows nations can overcome dauntingly poor odds.
Tomorrow, Bangladesh, the youngest South Asian nation, will mark the 50th anniversary of its declaration of independence - one that pitched what was then East Pakistan into a bloody nine-month liberation war.
By the time it gained full independence on Dec 16, 1971, millions had lost their lives while about one million people rendered homeless or fled to India."
