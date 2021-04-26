For Subscribers
Primer
Balancing data privacy and data collection for the common good
This is the sixth of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education
Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of people around the world have learnt in a hurry the benefits of data sharing in the fight against a lethal virus.
For over a year, Singaporeans have done SafeEntry check-ins with QR codes, or used the TraceTogether app and tokens, to log their movements and close contacts so as to provide data for contact tracing.
Topics: