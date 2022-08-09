Much has been written about whether Big Tech has peaked.
Meta recently announced its first sales drop, amid a fall in online advertising. Amazon, Netflix and others have cut back on hiring.
Much has been written about whether Big Tech has peaked.
Meta recently announced its first sales drop, amid a fall in online advertising. Amazon, Netflix and others have cut back on hiring.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2022, with the headline Bad news for Big Tech. Subscribe