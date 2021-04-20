Back to school: Sustainability 101 for business leaders
Universities need to provide the education and tools needed to help current and future business leaders counter climate change and advance the sustainability agenda.
Climate change, the mother of all existential threats, can no longer be ignored, as it promises to have the most profound impact on humanity.
Many countries and corporates have adopted the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050. Financial institutions, investors and governments are also forcefully promoting green financing, which attaches certain sustainability requirements to project loans, while urging directors to report on their commitments to sustainability.