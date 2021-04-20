Back to school: Sustainability 101 for business leaders

Universities need to provide the education and tools needed to help current and future business leaders counter climate change and advance the sustainability agenda.

Seeram Ramakrishna, Caroline Chan and Jaspal Singh For The Straits Times
Solar panels at the Urbasolar photovoltaic park in Gardanne, France. Universities worldwide have a duty to make up for lost time to develop the minds of current business leaders and equip them with the tools and knowledge to create a healthier planet
  • Published
    37 min ago
Climate change, the mother of all existential threats, can no longer be ignored, as it promises to have the most profound impact on humanity.

Many countries and corporates have adopted the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050. Financial institutions, investors and governments are also forcefully promoting green financing, which attaches certain sustainability requirements to project loans, while urging directors to report on their commitments to sustainability.

