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Baby Trevor’s tragic case shows need for higher alert for the most vulnerable of victims

When abuse occurs behind closed doors, an infant can only hope for help from the few who enter its world.

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Unlike older children who can voice their pain, infants can’t tell us where it hurts and it can be hard to distinguish between typical infant distress and cries for help.

Unlike older children who can voice their pain, infants can’t tell us where it hurts and it can be hard to distinguish between typical infant distress and cries for help.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

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Christine Tan

  • Baby Trevor, 8 months old, died after abuse by his parents. Neo Jia Ming and Chloe Gan Ci Xuan were sentenced in the High Court on 21 October.
  • The case shows infants are hard to protect because they cannot speak up and are seen less often. MSF said Trevor was not referred for abuse concerns before his death.
  • Experts say people must look for more than bruises. Family, carers and professionals should act early, use the helpline, and report any reasonable suspicion to protect vulnerable children.

AI generated

Baby Trevor was crying and his parents did not know how to handle him. They hit, shook, smothered him, till the infant never cried again.

The tragic death of 8-month-old Trevor Neo gripped Singapore as his parents, Neo Jia Ming, 27, and Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 23, were sentenced in the High Court for their abusive acts on Oct 21.

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Abuse

Crimes against children/minors

Children and youth

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.