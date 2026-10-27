Baby Trevor’s tragic case shows need for higher alert for the most vulnerable of victims
When abuse occurs behind closed doors, an infant can only hope for help from the few who enter its world.
- Baby Trevor, 8 months old, died after abuse by his parents. Neo Jia Ming and Chloe Gan Ci Xuan were sentenced in the High Court on 21 October.
- The case shows infants are hard to protect because they cannot speak up and are seen less often. MSF said Trevor was not referred for abuse concerns before his death.
- Experts say people must look for more than bruises. Family, carers and professionals should act early, use the helpline, and report any reasonable suspicion to protect vulnerable children.
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Baby Trevor was crying and his parents did not know how to handle him. They hit, shook, smothered him, till the infant never cried again.
The tragic death of 8-month-old Trevor Neo gripped Singapore as his parents, Neo Jia Ming, 27, and Chloe Gan Ci Xuan, 23, were sentenced in the High Court for their abusive acts on Oct 21.