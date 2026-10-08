Baby bust: How friends and colleagues can influence birth rates

When Susannah McIntyre, 37, hauls her three young sons through her Cambridgeshire village, pedestrians mutter, she says. Cafes seem relieved to see them depart. When she was growing up, it was families with five children that seemed big. But at the local primary school, only two other families have three kids. Now she says she feels like an “outlier”, one who is looked down on with suspicion by people “who regard parenting as a self-indulgent lifestyle choice”.

Across the world, parenthood is on the wane. In Europe, the only child is becoming the norm, with half of families with dependent children having only one. In Britain , the figure is 45 per cent, with just 14 per cent of families having three or more. This is repeated in unexpected places. The United Arab Emirates and Tamil Nadu in India have lower birth rates than Germany. Mexico’s rate has fallen behind the US, where one-child families now outnumber families with two.