Aviation sector needs to give up the blame game

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - The next flight I book might just be on Icelandair. The airline last week sent two baggage handlers on every flight to Amsterdam to help out with a severe shortage of ground staff at Schiphol Airport. It is considering extending the practice to other routes.

In Europe's summer of travel chaos, when thousands of flights have been cancelled for lack of baggage handlers, cleaners and security staff, kudos to Icelandair for being imaginative about how to smooth customers' journeys.