Autistic people neither lack empathy nor are more 'male'

Simon Baron-Cohen, Carrie Alison, David M. Greenberg and Varun Warrier
Published
41 min ago

Latest study confirms the 'male brain' theory of autism but care must be taken in interpreting what the findings mean

Two longstanding psychological theories - the empathising-systemising theory of sex differences and the extreme male brain theory of autism - have been confirmed by our new study, the largest of its kind to date.

The study, published in the Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences, used data on almost 700,000 people in Britain to test the theories.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2018, with the headline 'Autistic people neither lack empathy nor are more 'male''. Print Edition | Subscribe
