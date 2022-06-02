The Straits Times says

Australia's renewed focus on neighbours

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Australia's new government leaders hit the ground running, foreign policy-wise, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flying off to Tokyo for a Quad summit just hours after his swearing-in last week. With him was newly minted Foreign Minister Penny Wong who later the same week landed in Fiji just ahead of her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in what was seen as a diplomatic offensive to outflank China in the Pacific. Both trips signal the new Labor government's priorities: the visit to Tokyo a message to the world that Australia emphasises foreign policy continuity and the value of "friendships and long-time alliances". The Pacific is also Australia's immediate neighbourhood and when China announced a security deal with the Solomon Islands in April, it sent shock waves through Canberra. Stepping up Australia's engagement in the region is imperative given China's increased interest there.

Mr Albanese's next port of call will be Jakarta. Indonesia is Australia's closest South-east Asian neighbour and the new Australian leader has said that strengthening his country's relationship with this growing economic power is an absolute priority. Indeed, the new government wants to give greater priority to South-east Asia, with Ms Wong saying Australia has always understood the importance of the region. She also said the Labor government would appoint an Asean special envoy and provide additional development aid to the Indo-Pacific. All this should be welcome news to the region, particularly if there is a focus on economic development, at a time when countries are hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 02, 2022, with the headline Australia's renewed focus on neighbours. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top