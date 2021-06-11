For Subscribers
Australia and S-E Asia - stronger together
Australia's Prime Minister on the forging of new and mutually beneficial bonds with the region in a time of change and challenge
Australia was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore's independence more than half a century ago. We were also one of the first to support South-east Asia to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.
In the Philippines, the word is "Bayanihan". In Indonesia, people call it "Persahabatan". In Australia, we call it mateship.