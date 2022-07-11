Australia and Asean ties: A hard slog ahead

Australia is embracing its Asian connections and engaging with Asean. But there are inherent difficulties, not least differences on regional security.

William Choong
Updated
Published
7 min ago
For decades, Australia was seen as an Anglo-Saxon outpost and even America's "deputy sheriff", a country set apart from South-east Asia and the wider region. With its growing engagement with South-east Asia, however, Australia is slowly stepping out to embrace its connections to Asia.

Speaking at a special lecture on Australia-Asean relations organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) last Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong spoke eloquently about Australia's longstanding connections with South-east Asia. Beginning in the 1700s (well before European settlement in Australia), traders from Makassar had apparently sought sea cucumber from the native peoples in Arnhem Land in Australia.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 11, 2022, with the headline Australia and Asean ties: A hard slog ahead. Subscribe

